Recover the whiteness of your teeth with the help of activated carbon

April 05, 20201: 22 p.m.

With the advancement of technologies and the rapid development of a global culture, aesthetics and the care of personal image have become a priority for most people, this is because a good appearance is essential for self-esteem and personal development.

Taking care of appearance is a simple but daily work that requires taking charge and taking serious measures to prevent, rather than regret. For this we require to take care of the hair, the skin, the weight and above all the mouth and the teeth.

The latter usually deteriorate over the years and excessive use, stained by the intake of certain foods or by inadvisable habits such as smoking and alcoholism. However, caring for them and bleaching them is easy and simple with this fashionable trick at home.

It is activated carbon, a powdered substance that provides enormous benefits, thanks to its function of absorbing the least favorable components for the body, from beverages such as coffee, wine and black tea.

How to use it? In a glass mix powdered activated carbon and a little water to make a paste. Then, with the help of a toothbrush, carefully cover each tooth avoiding damaging its natural enamel and wait three minutes before rinsing with plenty of water. Repeat this 2-3 times a week for results.

.