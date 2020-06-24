Does an Android smartphone need an antivirus? Or your Linux PC? And above all, is Microsoft the right company to launch both on the market? The company led by Satya Nadella is convinced that the answer to all the above questions is “Yes”.

They already warned a year ago that the future of the old and ‘windowsero’ Defender was going to be cross-platform, since yesterday Defender Advanced Threat Protection It is available in its first public version for Linux computers, and in its ‘preview’ version for Android. (The Mac version was released a while ago).

Defender for Linux

Microsoft Defender ATP for Linux (we already spoke a few months ago about its preview version) is compatible with recent versions of the six most common Linux distributions in server environments:

RHEL 7.2+

CentOS Linux 7.2+

Ubuntu 16 LTS or higher LTS

SLES 12+

Debian 9+

Oracle Linux 7.2

Microsoft Defender running in a command line window on Linux Ubuntu.

According to Microsoft, Defender ATP “can be implemented and configured using Puppet, Ansible or your default Linux administration tool.”

According to several media published in the US, the cost of each ATP installation for Linux will range from $ 30 to $ 72 per year for business customers.

The company seems determined and excited about its mission to also make its mark outside the operating system that brought it fame:

“We are just at the beginning of our Linux journey and we will not stop here! We are committed to continually expanding our Linux offering and will bring you improvements in the coming months.”

Defender for Android

Hereinafter the same Microsoft Defender Security Center that we could already see working on desktop operating systems will start landing on Android mobile devices.

According to the company, ATP for Android will allow blocking high-risk phishing sites and URLs, thanks to the same SmartScreen technology that it uses in Windows.

In addition, it offers proactive scanning for malicious applications, and blocking network resources if it detects that any of those applications has compromised the mobile or tablet.

Being focused on preferably business environments, it also offers tools that allow you to configure something like a ‘parental control’ to regulate browsing and / or use of apps by employees.

