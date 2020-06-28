Pietro Puzone, a former Italian footballer who was Maradona’s teammate in Naples, now lives on the street. A video of a player in a worrying state has been leaked

Many footballers have trouble hanging their boots. Some even fall into destitution, as is the case with Pietro Puzone, Maradona’s former partner in Naples who now lives on the street. A video has been leaked in which he appears in a worrying state, and in Italy his drama has become a trend. In fact, the mayor of the town where he lives has come out saying that they gave him help months ago.