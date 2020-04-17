Many will remember Mark Viduka as one of the best strikers in the Premier League at the beginning of the century. The Australian striker, nicknamed King Kangaroo, scored over 100 goals during his years in England and was a Leeds United legend. Then he changed airs and went through the Middlesbrough before hanging the boots on the Newcastle with only 33 years. And, unlike many other footballers, the post-retirement Viduka story has had little to do with the king of sports …

20 kilometers from Zagreb, the capital of Croatia, the Australian runs a cafeteria with his wife Ivana. He has gone from scoring 20 goals per season in the Premier to serving coffees, and is happy doing what he does. “It is great to do something different. If you make bad coffee, you throw it away. However, I try to make the best coffee possible. I think I’ve become pretty good at it, “he says in an interview for ESPN, which located him on the Balkan soil.

It is a peculiar one, it does not hide it: “I’m not really a guy who needs to be constantly in the press. It’s not that I’m not comfortable doing an interview. I just don’t have to constantly be in the press, constantly on Instagram. I don’t even have an Instagram account or whatever, social media … I don’t think it’s relevant at all.

Interest of several large

Proud of his Croatian descent, Viduka decided to live in Zagreb with his family when he retired. With hundreds of goals to his credit, his time at Leeds United was the brightest and even interested several greats in Europe: «I had the opportunity to sign for AC Milan at the end of the 2001 season, after reaching the semifinal of the Champions League. Leeds were negotiating with Milan and wanted £ 38m. I was friends with Zvonimir Boban at the time, and we were negotiating terms through him. In the end, Leeds did not want to sell and that was it.

Manchester United also wanted it: “I was in Manchester, and my agent at the time also had a lot to do with Elton John. He said to stay the night and come to the show. He had passes behind the scenes and would have a chance to meet him in person. It was an offer that he could not refuse. Upon entering, Elton turns in a swivel chair and says: ‘Mark Viduka, you are from Melbourne. I love that place! ’ Elton forced us to watch the concert on the side of the stage. And after three songs he says: ‘I want to dedicate this one to my good friend Mark, who is in Manchester today to make a great decision.’ I thought, ‘Please don’t say more!’ Thank God he didn’t. I did not sign with United. I think I loved living in Leeds too much at the time.

Your current life

Hero and legend of the Australian team, Viduka lived there a few years before settling in Croatia, where he runs a café called ‘Non Plus Ultra’. “When I returned to Australia, I wasn’t looking to get out of football. I was looking to rest, but nobody contacted me to participate in soccer. The only thing the Australian Federation contacted me for was to be a special guest at their dinners. ”

“There are people who play football in Australia who have no idea about football. I can go back to the A-League to train, but… it all depends if I am ready to give everything again because you cannot do things by halves. It has to be full or nothing »adds Viduka, who is content to work behind a coffee machine with a very different daily routine.