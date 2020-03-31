Jimena Sánchez He has helped his fans get through the quarantine, posting hot photos, something his more than seven and a half million followers on Instagram have appreciated.

Good morning !! .. week 3, hold on! endurance!!! #quedateencasa #stayathome 🏡

🐾

This time, the sports host showed her rear in a photo that shows her at dusk, with her back to him, walking on the beach, towards the sea; the publication has already obtained more than 260 thousand likes.

🧡

It should be noted that Jimena is constantly considered as “the Kim Kardashian Mexican ”thanks to its spectacular curves, and especially to its derriere. She has encouraged her fans to stay home and endure this quarantine with the best attitude.

AquíWell here on day 9 or 10 of isolation, I don’t even know how many there are. Thank goodness working from home, so check out our videos and interviews on Fox Sports platforms. Also today I will try to do a TikTok, I will exercise and well. What will you do today?

🐚. Pic x @hanniux i miss you

