From behind is that Ana Cheri looks very flirtatious posing

The model and businesswoman Ana Cheri caused several sighs to her fans thanks to a couple of Photos that he recently shared on his official Instagram account, in them he appears posing from the floor showing himself from behind.

Thanks to three photos it was that the fitness coach Ana Cheri who today is a celebrity on Instagram like Jem Wolfie and Yanet García, left more than one with a racing heart.

It is certain that the imagination of some Internet users when they see a tremendous figure will begin to flow like a young teenager.

Cheri was promoting her line of sports leggings They have no seams yet they lift everything up, especially their back charms making them look even better.

This particular piece is peach color and to make it stand out even more, she decided to pair it with a top and black tennis shoes, it could be said that it was the perfect combination to look spectacular, the businesswoman loves to pamper her followers.

A day ago he gave us these photographs in his account and as a result he already has more than 64 thousand red hearts and possibly several clients who want to look the same flirtatious that she, although of course the exercise should not be lacking in order to achieve it.