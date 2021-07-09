From behind, Ana Cheri poses using only one strip below! | Instagram

Another flirt model And a celebrity of the networks is undoubtedly Ana Cheri who tends to surprise her followers with her content, such as the one she shared wearing her enormous charms posing on her back.

Ana Cheri she was wearing a pink corset on top and was also wearing a tiny strap that passed between her charms, the same shade as her corset.

Curiously, the strips that are used to tighten her corset passed between her charms and covered the tiny strip in fuchsia pink.

This publication was shared through his Twitter account a few days ago, after being blocked, he returned through the front door showing off his best content.

Surely when you see the photo of the model and American fitness coach, some netizens immediately confused her with Suzy Cortez, the well-known Brazilian model who holds the title of Miss Bumbum.

This because the pose in which Cheri is found reminds the Brazilian model, especially for her enormous charms and how tanned they look, they could easily be confused because Ana Cheri is on her back and uses a hair tone similar to Cortez.