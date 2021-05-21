From behind! Ana Cheri celebrates her birthday with a tremendous photo | Instagram

The model, businesswoman, influencer and celebrity of social networks, the beautiful Ana Cheri had her birthday and celebrated it like never before, in addition to enjoying herself, she took time to pamper her fans with a Photo posing from behind.

The image was shared through their stories, so the exact reaction that their fans could have is not known, but we do not doubt that it was immediate because Ana Cheri looks its best angle.

It was on May 16 that the model turned 35 years old, so she shared in her stories, she was accompanied by her husband and her closest friends.

Of course, her fans did not hesitate for a moment to congratulate her both in her stories and in her Instagram posts.

In the image that he published days ago, only his later charms are shown with a kind of cotton pajamas with the colors of the rainbow, the shorts he is wearing are a bit lost among his charms.

What perhaps for some was a surprise is that the beautiful Cheri showed her stretch marks a bit, something that surely no one was bothered by the fact that she shows her total naturalness.