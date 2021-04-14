From behind! Ana Cheri captivates in micro transparencies | Instagram

The model and businesswoman Ana Cheri managed to captivate her fans again with a tiny garment that she was wearing, this was lost among her charms and it was also transparent.

Surely you did not know, but the beautiful celebrity just opened her Twitter account, she already has several publications that have attracted a lot of attention.

For a few days he has been promoting this new account that Ana Cheri created in this month of April, so far it has just over five thousand followers.

3 hours ago she shared this new image on the micro blogging service, in it the model is turning her back to the camera, wearing a sweater and a transparent t @ nga.

Its cute charms Later they were the protagonists of the image because they are looking the most beautiful, especially because of the pose in which the model is.

She shared the image very enthusiastically for her fans, in order for them to have an excellent day, Ana Cheri always tends to pamper her fans.

The place where you are seems to be your room, it is quite cozy and pleasing to the eye from what you can see.