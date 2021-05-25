From bankruptcy to solid liquidity, the last year of Latam Airlines

Santiago de Chile, May 25 (EFE) .- A year after the airline Latam, the largest in Latin America, declared bankruptcy after the abrupt suspension of travel due to the covid-19 pandemic, the company finalizes its plan restructuring and enjoys solid liquidity.

On May 26, 2020, when half of the world’s population had been confined for more than two months and countries had closed their borders tightly and tightly, the company announced that it was filing for Chapter 11 of the United States Bankruptcy Law, a formula that allows a company that cannot pay its debts to restructure and continue to operate without pressure from creditors.

“We have implemented a series of difficult measures to mitigate the impact of this unprecedented disruption at the industry-wide level. But, in the end, this path represents the best option to lay the right foundation for the future of our group.” said then its CEO, Roberto Alvo.

The decision included both the parent company – which is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and the Santiago de Chile Stock Exchange – as well as its subsidiaries in Chile, Peru, Colombia, Ecuador and the United States.

The company, born in 2012 from the merger between the Chilean Lan and the Brazilian Tam, would announce a month later the suspension of its operations in Argentina and in July the Brazilian branch would join the restructuring process.

Latam’s bankruptcy declaration, which by then had suspended 95% of its flights, was added to that announced two weeks earlier by Colombian Avianca, the second most important airline in Latin America and the second oldest in the world.

Last September, a US judge endorsed the group’s financing proposal, which allowed it to access the 2.45 billion required to face the impact of COVID-19.

“ANNUS HORRIBILIS”

Before the pandemic, Latam flew to 145 destinations in 26 countries and operated approximately 1,400 daily flights, transporting more than 74 million passengers annually.

2020 will go down in history as the “annus horribilis” of the airline industry and the Chilean-Brazilian group was no exception: its operating income fell by 58.4% and recorded a net loss of $ 4,545.9 million.

The airline, which negotiated aid with the Chilean government that did not finish, went from having more than 41,000 employees in 2019 to closing last year with just over 28,000 workers.

At a press conference last April, Alvo acknowledged that it is “difficult” to set a date for the recovery of the industry and said that 2021 will be a year with “ups and downs” due to the new waves of the pandemic that are emerging in different countries in the region and the unequal vaccination processes.

During the first quarter of the year, total revenues amounted to $ 913.2 million, a decrease of 61.2% compared to the same segment in 2020 – when the pandemic had not yet paralyzed the world – while losses totaled 355 , 7 million.

“We are working on the restructuring plan, it is the next in the Chapter 11 process,” the executive assured in his last public appearance.

Despite the strong travel restrictions and the closure of borders maintained by several countries in the region, such as Chile, the group closed the first three months of the year with 2,600 million dollars of liquidity, which is distributed in 1,300 million in cash and 1,300 million online of committed financing in the Debtor in Possession (DIP) modality.

“We are comfortable with the liquidity we have today. We have the most robust liquidity position in the industry in Latin America,” added Alvo.

In March, before the new border closure in Chile, which will last until at least June 15 and which forced Latam to suspend its international and domestic flights from the country, passenger traffic was 22.6% relative to to the same period of the year 2019 and measured in passengers per rented kilometers (RPK).

