Today was the 15th day of the preventive and compulsory isolation decreed by the President Alberto Fernández to prevent further spread of the coronavirus that has already been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization. It was one of the saddest days, but not only because of a virus that has been devastating lives around the world, but particularly because of the government’s setback that led to breaking the quarantine and exposing the most vulnerable sector to Covid-19, which is the elderly. .

Since the dawn of this Friday, there was a chaos with retirees who began guarding in front of the doors of banks in many parts of the country to collect the March assets that they could not do the days before today due to the mere fact that financial institutions were closed by order of the Central Bank.

To this was added all those beneficiaries of the Universal Child Allowance (AUH) and Universal Pregnancy Allowance (AUE) who were preparing to collect the $ 10,000 bonus according to the schedule set by the National Social Security Administration (Anses) for that sector.

The sum of both audiences generated A flurry of Anses beneficiaries who came out en masse to collect from the banks’ window, since a large portion does not have a debit card to do it through an ATM or does have it but does not know how to do it.

In that sense, both the holder of Anses, Alejandro Vanoli, like the president of the Central Bank, Miguel Pesce they remained in the eye of the storm at the same time that the images of thousands of retirees, who piled up to queue for several blocks with masks and on a cool day, were replicated very early in the media and social networks.

Many of them carried stools or deck chairs and blankets, to withstand the low temperatures of dawn. In almost all the entities of the Buenos Aires suburbs, there were agglomerations of people incompatible with the sanitary restrictions that the Government has been imposing. In San Justo, Buenos Aires party of La Matanza, people crowded while waiting for the opening, at 10 in the morning, of the branches. In Avellaneda, a branch of Banco Piano presented a particular image: the queue circled the block twice.

What a priori seems to be the first major unforced error of the Government aroused the anger of President Alberto Fernández who communicated around eight in the morning and from the Quinta de Olivos with Pesce not only to unload his annoyance, but to take charge of a decision that from the beginning was not well implemented.

The head of the Central station cut the communication and began to draft a resolution ordering the banks to be opened during the weekend. When the Central Bank line wrote the unexpected resolution, Pesce spoke by telephone with the unionist Sergio Palazzo, of the Banking Association, which for days and days refused to open branches in the midst of the pandemic.

From the Palace of the Treasury and the Secretariat for Strategic Affairs, it was suggested to Vanoli that he adopt emergency measures to obtain the adhesion of fintech companies that allow them to collect the benefits without going to the bank branches. Today it was revealed that the $ 10,000 bonus may be collected through Mercado Pago and other electronic wallets.

The President also spoke with Vanoli to demand explanations for the humanitarian situation of the retirees. At that time, television channels, radio stations and social networks described the queues at the banks and criticized the official administration.

After going back and forth with the weekend hours, in the rest of the provinces the hours will be extended two hours at closing according to the hours of each branch. Meanwhile, the extension of the schedule will run until Wednesday.

In this way, This weekend only those who have outstanding assets in March and non-contributory retirements, whose IDs end in 0.1, 2 and 3, will be able to collect.

Meanwhile, on Monday, April 6, those beneficiaries whose documents end in 4 and 5, may do so, while on Tuesday, April 7, those who have documentation completed in 6, 7, 8 and 9 will do so.

In another order, the benefits applicable to April will be collected as follows: on Monday, April 6, those documents that end in 4 and 5 of the non-contributory pensions; On Tuesday the 7th, those that end in 6, 7, 8 and 9. And on Wednesday the 8th, those who must collect retirement and contributory pensions less than $ 17,859 will do so with a document ending in 0.

Starting Monday, April 13, the schedule announced by Anses will continue. It was also reported that from now on the Federal Emergency Income (IFE) will only be charged at ATMs.

After the organizational chaos in which thousands of retirees and beneficiaries of social plans crowded together and many of them had to be treated for decompensation, the Central Bank clarified that it has already initiated actions against financial entities that did not provide services according to the circumstances. The monetary entity informed that it initiated “summary actions to financial entities that have not provided the service according to the circumstances.”

Pesce acknowledged that “the situation was overflowing” and that the President was “angry”. In radio statements, with a hesitant and tense tone, the official assured that it was a very difficult situation and remarked that the monetary entity has been insisting for a long time with a message: “70% have a debit card but people decided to go to the bank same”.

In turn, Palazzo assured that he was not surprised by the concentration of retirees and allocation beneficiaries in the ranks of the banks and asked for a better “ordering” of the payment dates.

The leader noted that in many provinces “at the time of closure there was no longer a public,” although he acknowledged that in some parts of the conurbano “the situation exploded.”

“It will be necessary to correct through those who program the payments,” Palazzo said in clear reference to the ANSES authorities, whose head Alejandro Vanoli received strong questions today.

The truth is that bank branches will reopen over the weekend and will have extended hours. For the City of Buenos Aires and the Province of Buenos Aires it will be from 10 to 17, while for the rest of the country the closing until next Wednesday was also extended in two hours.

The objective, which aims at people who do not have the plastic to be able to collect their pension assets or benefits through an ATM, is to avoid the accumulation of people. So you will comply with the prescriptions of the social, preventive and compulsory isolation that prevails throughout the country to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus, something that today was far from happening.