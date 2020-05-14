© Provided by Bekia

From Avilés’ regrettable explanation of why his affair with Antonio Pavón was invented to Jorge Javier’s pullita

Before he has been able to return to Spain and in fear that the ‘Survivors 2020’ contestants will have to carry out a 14-day quarantine upon their return to Spain, Mediaset has chosen to express the issue of José’s alleged lies and scams. Antonio Avilés with a special program in which the collaborator of ‘Viva la vida’ answered everything from Honduras.

In addition to admitting that he does not have a journalism career, that he makes things up, and that he is a defaulter, but not a swindler, he has recognized that there was nothing with Antonio Pavón. Both agreed on ‘Survivors 2020’ and soon sparks flew, but not exactly in a positive way. Their enmity is notorious, especially when the Peruvian found out what Avilés had been telling.

If the bullfighter already made it clear in the PoliDeluxe that he had not had with José Antonio Avilés, the collaborator himself has recognized that his affair with that of Peru was invented. Jorge Javier Vázquez asked him directly and he was quick to say that it was a lie: “I have had nothing with Antonio Pavón. I have not wanted to have anything with Antonio Pavón. I did not know this man at all other than from a conversation that I had Mediaset at the door. I told my colleagues that I had had a flirt with Pavón and that I had been at the hotel with him that night. Gossip, no, that I had a chore that night with Antonio Pavón at the hotel ” .

Pavón tried to hold on, but he exploded and reproached him for having invented everything. Avilés, between ‘I can speak and you won’t let me finish’, commented on why he told something that was not true, giving an unfortunate answer that did not convince anyone: “It is true that I told Isabel Rábago, Carolina Sobe and Ylenia Padilla. Can I speak? Yes, I said that I had had a chore, that I had spent the night with Antonio Pavón at the hotel. Now I want to finish one thing. I continued the joke of a colleague who came in the same car and began to play that joke. I followed the ball to my teammates. “

“For what he is a joke, for me it is not. I do not believe in your words, I am going to listen to Isabel Rábago,” Pavón said. “We were in publi in the corridor of ‘Viva la vida’ and ‘Sálvame'”, started Rábago: “Gordi, you don’t know what happened to me tonight. We were at the hotel with Pavón, we started with some messages and we got involved. Don’t you believe it? I’ll show you the messages, “recalled the journalist about what Avilés told her:” I don’t need to see private messages or private photographs that you send yourself with other colleagues. The credibility I gave him was zero potatoes, ” Isabel Rábago finished. “Do not lie any more, José Antonio Avilés. You have not slept with me and do not tell your colleagues at Telecinco, because you slide it and release it on television,” Pavón said, very angry.

The zasca of Jorge Javier Vázquez

In addition, Jorge Javier threw a humiliating pullita to José Antonio Avilés, tired of his ‘Can I speak?’ ‘I can answer?’ Will you let me finish? ‘: “Ask yourself why you constantly say’ you let me finish ‘? Because you never end. This has to be: PAM, PAM, PAM. If you had gone to journalism school …” added Jorge Javier Vázquez, who said school but would have wanted to say that if he had studied Journalism at the University he would know how to express himself better.