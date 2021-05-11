We already know when QuakeCon 2021 will be held, a meeting that, as could not be expected otherwise, it will be held exclusively online. And it is that although some events in the technology sector, such as the already very close Mobile World Congress or the slightly more distant IFA 2021 point to a face-to-face meeting, fortunately it seems that most event organizers are familiar with the concept of health pubic and, additionally, they do not want their events to be remembered as events of mass contagion of the coronavirus.

As I said, we already have the dates for QuakeCon 2021 and, furthermore, they are totally reliable because they do not originate from a leak, but have been officially confirmed by the event’s account on Twitter with this message:

“We can’t wait to get back to Dallas with our QuakeCon family, but for the continued safety of our staff, volunteers, and community, this year’s QuakeCon will once again be a digital-only event. We will have all the peace, love and rockets, at a distance, from August 19 to 21. »

Just take a quick look at the responses obtained by the tweet, to verify that not a few people are disappointed due to the fact that QuakeCon 2021 is held exclusively online. However, the good result of the event last year, together with the fact that the safety of the people has been put above all else, makes the decision made by Bethesda, without a doubt, a success, and that individual selfishness continues being a trend on Twitter and in the world.

We still don’t know what Bethesda plans for those days, but we are definitely talking about one of the most interesting QuakeCon in recent years, and we remember that it is the first to be held since ZeniMax, owner of Bethesda, id Software and Obsidian, is owned by Microsoft. Some of the most important titles of the group have already arrived on Xbox GamePass, the shadow of the exclusivities begins to hang as a sword of Damocles, and it is hard to believe that Microsoft does not reserve some big surprise for this QuakeCon 2021

Be that as it may, what seems clear is that the epicenter of QuakeCon 2021 will be found on Twitch. Although the meeting can probably be enjoyed, totally or partially, on other channels, given the experience of the year in many events of this type, it is strange to imagine that it is not the platform prioritized by the company to, for example, carry out the actions necessary to obtain rewards (remember that last year Doom and Doom 2 were given to attendees).

In a second tweet, in response to the first, the company reports that it will reveal more data on QuakeCon 2021 in June, when the event is a couple of months away. We will remain very attentive.