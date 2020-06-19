From Ashton Kutcher to Katy Perry, clear your doubts about how celebrities live | Instagram

If you have ever wondered what celebrity homes look like, this is the time to clear your doubts, from the love nest of Ashton Kutcher going through the Britney Spears and the unsuspected property of Katy Perry.

With bank accounts that we would hardly dream of having what it can cost to live in incredible mansions and immaculate homes. Do you want to take a look at them?

If it is housing, Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis they opt for a house near the beach, which will be the perfect place for the actor, for this reason they decided to buy a luxurious house in Santa Barbara, California, the couple’s love nest is valued at 10 million dollars, It was the Two and a Half Men movie that inspired him to look for a property with these characteristics. For the couple, it is the ideal place for them to focus now on raising their daughters and living a fairly relaxed life. If you want to see the images click here.

However, the singer’s house Britney Spears Although it is not so close to the beach, it does not have much to envy that of the actor, since « Princess of pop« , she is the proud owner of an elegant classic Italian style mansion in California.

And contrary to many artists, through their social networks, the interpreter of « Toxic« He has shared some of the spaces in his beautiful and sumptuous home.

As revealed by the media, Vanity Fair is a property of 85 thousand meters square of which 1,000 square meters affected the mansion and the rest is a large patio where your children can grow happily. Inside, the theme of space It is not a problem either since it has 5 spacious rooms, 8 bathrooms, a granite kitchen and even a small wine cellar, all for the humble amount of 7.4 million of dollars. Hopefully the artist enjoys many family gatherings!

And finally, the one of the Pop star of the moment, Katy Perry who is about to receive his first daughter and at this time must be in total rest in his luxurious mansion.

The singer’s spacious residence is the perfect place to have company to spare right now that most needs help, the property is a mansion in Beverly Hills, The Angels. It has around 4,400 square meters and its decoration has a French air.

The interpreter of « Roar », « Dark horse« and many other successes, he bought this mansion for the juicy amount of 7.5 million dollars, and it is perfect to start his family next to his partner and next father of his little girl, Orlando Bloom. To appreciate some images follow the following link.

