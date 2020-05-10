Chlorine rugs

During the boxing evening organized by the Government in late April, carpets soaked in chlorine were placed so that attendees “sterilized” the soles of their shoes. However, it is not confirmed that it is an effective measure to minimize transmission of the Covid-19.

LA PRENSA / Courtesy of Jorge Tórrez.

Alcohol gel

As we cannot take soap and water to the streets, alcohol gel became one of the most sought-after products on the coronavirus market. Even its sale had to be regulated in pharmacies and supermarkets.

Welder style mask

Clear visor masks are new and have become popular as a safer option than the traditional surgical mask, since they completely cover the face and prevent contagion through the eyes. Many Nicaraguans have seen a business opportunity and are preparing them to sell through Facebook pages.

Anti-saliva hat

Some have taken protection to another level, avoiding the coronavirus and the solar rays at the same time. These are hats and caps with a soft plastic sheet that falls to the chest or shoulders, surrounding almost the entire head.

Gloves

Although they are a risky product, when they are not used well, latex gloves are currently used in places such as stores and supermarkets. They have also been seen in stadiums, where the regime continues to carry out sports activities.

Custom face mask

The new normality has made common the offer of personalized masks, with the designs and images that the client prefers. Superheroes, smilies and skulls reign in cloth chinstraps, whose effectiveness against the coronavirus is very doubtful.

Sanitizing booths

The Government ordered the installation of disinfectant booths in State institutions, such as the Supreme Court of Justice and the Courts. They were also seen in universities and private businesses. PAHO, however, said that it did not recommend the use of these structures and on April 30, the Minsa ended up banning them and ordering them to be removed.