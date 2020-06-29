It is not a secret that social networks have become an indispensable tool in society and it is normal for artists, politicians and the media to have a large number of followers on them, but there are also those people who one day are totally unknown and to the other they become phenomena on these platforms thanks to the content they expose.

There are many people who have found success thanks to social networks. Some become well known and thanks to that fame the opportunities come.

According to the expert in social networks, Edgar Argüello, these individuals can get to connect as much and obtain a legion of followers because “they are one of us with their virtues, vices and failures and that ultimately connects. On the other hand, there is also the curiosity and curiosity of the people ”.

« When you add all those elements of the account and the personality of the people, you have a digital hit, » says Argüello.

Laureano de la Cruz, professor of sociology at the Pontificia Universidad Católica Madre y Maestra (PUCMM) and social worker, says something similar: “There is a type of influencer who becomes famous as a result of his behavior on social networks. In other words, he is nothing other than a ´professional of social networks´ ”

« There are people who have many followers on the networks for what they do in real life and there are those who only build what they do in real life, » says the professor.

A clear example of this was Yendy Garó Pérez, popularly known as “La Verdolaga”, who died on June 24, and became a phenomenon on social networks because despite his overweight (712 pounds) he was a motorcycle racer and his YouTube videos reached more than 500 thousand visits.

Another case is Carol Acosta, better known as “Killadamente”, she is an influencer who for years suffered bullying due to her overweight and decided to use social networks to upload ironic videos mocking the fat.

Using the hashtag (tag) # Lareinadelos15segundos, for the duration of the Instagram videos at the time, the Dominican became famous and today has almost 8 million followers. Thanks to his popularity, he has participated in music videos of Karol G, Joey Montana and dabbled in music.

They came to the cinema

Likewise, ChikyBomBom La Pantera rose to fame through the networks for his unique personality and videos with funny messages.

Lissette Eduardo, real name, accumulates more than half a million followers on Instagram, where she popularized the phrase « Life tastes like fruit », dabbled in music with the theme « I have the personality », participated in the fifth season of the reality show Univisión “Mira who dances” and has a role in the Dominican film, which has not yet been released, “It is not what it seems”.

Likewise, another who jumped from social networks to the big screen was Jonathan Abreu Sosa, known as « Pío la Ditingancia », a small man of stature, but « big » in personality.

Pío became known by making videos addressing people in the emblematic places he visited in New York, and posting them on his Facebook. Its size, and its colloquial expressions began to attract attention and so it was embracing Instagram, where it accumulates more than three million followers.

Thanks to his popularity, he has participated in several film productions interpreting different characters, among them « Dirty work » and « The Wonder ».

In the mood

Likewise, Anderson Espinosa Rosario, known in the networks as Anderson Humor, a young accountant by profession, hailing from a mare race in San Juan de la Maguana, who became popular thanks to a humor video playing two women praying for chikungunya .

That audiovisual went viral and has since become one of the most popular humor accounts on Instagram. His parodies on social, political and sports issues have led him to connect with the public’s taste.

His different characters catapulted him to television and radio and he is currently preparing to participate in the movie « The Life of Kings ».

On the other hand, Víctor Baujor, popular with the name “Las occurncias de Víctor”, is a young man who has taken leadership on different social platforms for his content based on everyday stories starring himself, which go viral.

Her humorous videos have become popular, and she has more than a million followers on Instagram, almost two million on TikTok and more than 700,000 subscribers on YouTube.

MEMORIES

« The Prophet ».

Franchesca « La Profeta » was a Dominican who became famous for her witty videos on Facebook and was well received by the public. Two years ago the young woman died after suffering an asthma attack in a Brooklyn where she lived.