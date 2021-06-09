From anguish to some relief in La Roja on their way to Euro 2021

06/09/2021

On at 19:20 CEST

UEFA carried out its own official tests on the Red players yesterday on another stressful day and this time no negative results were recorded. A relief for a team that, however, must continue to undergo daily tests and comply with the protocol after the positives of Busquets and Diego Llorente.

The joy with which the renewed group of Luis Enrique Martínez joined the Las Rozas concentration on May 31, it had given way to an environment of maximum concern after the feared Covid-19 broke out. The alarms were triggered on Sunday night by the positive of Sergio Busquets and, when it seemed that it could remain in an isolated case, on Tuesday morning the one of Diego Llorente was confirmed. A blow to the morale of a team whose preparation for the Eurocup could not be more altered.

The positive from Busquets was worrisome, but up to a point. The low viral load that the analyzes detected and that no new cases will be registered on Monday, gave the players some peace of mind. A line of hope that was suddenly broken when the footballers learned after dinner on Tuesday that Diego Llorente had to leave the concentration.

The player left very affected in a medicalized car, caware that he will most likely be substituted on the list for the European Championship. The limit to make changes is finally the same day of the debut, as reported by the newspaper As, so Luis Enrique can redo the call until the same Monday, hours before the game against Sweden in Seville.

Anyway, the Federation works in the anticipation of taking a decision on players with Covid-19 before the weekend to travel to Seville on Sunday with those available for the tournament.

Second group

Luis Enrique had already planned to call players from the Under-21 team, which on Tuesday thrashed Lithuania, but the summons was much more effective than originally planned after Llorente’s positive.

Lucho cited eleven footballers from La Rojita that in the morning they already trained in Las Rozas. The chosen ones were Álvaro Fernández, Juan Miranda, Òscar Mingueza, Alejandro Pozo, Marc Cucurella, Brahim Díaz, Martín Zubimendi, Gonzalo Villar, Bryan Gil, Yeremy Pino and Javi Puado.

These eleven footballers and the six mentioned above (Albiol, Fornals, Rodrigo Moreno, Carlos Soler, Kepa and Brais) They stay in a hotel in Madrid, where they have their own particular bubble and do not mix with the 22 summoned who remain in Las Rozas, who train individually in the afternoons.

The footballers of the second bubble are aware of the atypical situation and their serious faces at the start and finish of training also denoted that the total relief It will only come if days without more positives are chained. They too have passed the PCR test and were negative.