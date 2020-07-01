After a long fight against cancer, Álex Lequio Obregón lost his life on May 13. The son of Alessandro Lecquio and Ana Obregón could not overcome this disease against which he fought tirelessly from the first day and died in the city of Barcelona, ​​where he had been admitted for a few weeks. Well, a month and a half after that sad moment, his parents have been able to say goodbye to him forever in a massive funeral held in the Parish of Our Lady of La Moraleja, very close to the actress’ home.

Ana Obregón and her daughter-in-law Carolina Monje

The televisions in the tribute of Lequio

After the coronavirus crisis, his parents have been able to pay Lequio the tribute he deserved and they have done so accompanied by Carolina Monje, whoever was his girlfriend; family and friends. They have been very wrapped up by dozens of people who have not hesitated to be together with them to say goodbye to the young businessman. Among these faces we find countless television channels like Ramón García, Boris Izaguirre, José Manuel Parada, Terelu Campos, Luis Rollán, Alejandra Rubio or Aless Gibaja and other faces in the media scene national like Pablo Casado, Eva Zaldívar or Fiona Ferrer.

The journalists who were at the entrance to the compound were able to capture the arrival of a Ana Obregón visibly moved, who was picked up by her sisters, who were waiting for her there. She entered holding the hand of her daughter-in-law, thus showing the great complicity that exists between the two. For his part, Alessandro Lequio arrived at the parish with his wife María Palacios. And already inside, all were participants in an emotional tribute that was held in front of a great image of Álex Lequio with his dog Luna, who died days after the boy’s end.

Luis Rollán and Terelu Campos

Ana’s emotional winks to her son

In that tribute there was no shortage of speeches remembering all the good things Alex had. One of They were carried out by Ana Obregón herself, who had to stop several times when she was overcome for the moment.. There was also no lack of music, the one that Lequio liked so much. In this way, during the entire funeral the group Alborada performed pieces by Mozart and Haydn and the song « Honor him » from the movie « Gladiator », Alex’s favorite, could also be heard. It should also be noted that Obregón wanted to pay his particular wink to his son in his wardrobe and he chose a black mask in which the letter ‘A’ was embroidered and a red heart and in a black dress in which Alex’s name was embroidered. Two emotional details that show the memory and affection that Ana will always have for the love of her life, her son Álex.