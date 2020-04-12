CARACAS, Apr 12 (.) – Venezuelan Cardinal Baltazar Porras officiated Easter mass on Sunday in an empty church, in a service that was broadcast by the social network Instagram in the midst of the quarantine ordered in the South American nation by the coronavirus.

Standing before 510 empty seats in the church of the Immaculate Heart of Mary in an exclusive neighborhood of El Rosal, in Caracas, three collaborators transmitted Porras’ words, using four cell phones and a small tablet.

A similar situation has been occurring in Latin American countries, which concentrate the largest number of Catholics in the world, due to social distancing measures that impede traditional religious services.

“I’m like a little boy with a new toy,” said Porras, 75, of the new use of social media. “I have had to … see the enormous possibilities that this offers us with simple cell phones,” he told ..

The cardinal and other church leaders were preparing another Instagram broadcast in which they planned to make virtual contact with a cardinal in Peru.

Venezuela has been in quarantine for a month. President Nicolás Maduro extended the measure on Saturday for an additional 30 days to contain the spread of the virus. [nL2N2C000H]

Sofía Fernández, 58, a lawyer, watched mass with her husband, Raúl Rodríguez, an administrative consultant and retired naval officer, in their Caracas apartment with a phone placed on a table next to a wooden crucifix.

“Receiving mass on the phone is something that has allowed us to encourage our knowledge of the faith,” said Fernández, wearing a white mask to protect himself from the new virus.

Last week, authorities allowed a limited version of the San Pablo Nazarene procession, a parade of parishioners that Caracas has held for years, after the image of Christ was credited with ending an epidemic of black vomiting plague or scurvy.

In Argentina, many parishes celebrated masses and even internet choir performances in the week leading up to Easter.

Father Guillermo Marcó, a priest from the San Lucas parish in Buenos Aires, which primarily caters to university students, said the virtual mass had expanded in scope since the city closed a few weeks ago.

“I have more people connected at this type of mass,” said Marcó. “What he gives people is a word of comfort, of encouragement for their spirits,” he added.

(Report by Brian Ellsworth; additional report by Johnny Carvajal and Carolina Cabral in Caracas and Cassadra Garrison in Buenos Aires. Edited in Spanish by Marion Giraldo and Deisy Buitrago)