From an economy dominated by monetary policy to one controlled by fiscal policy?

The support offered by central banks since the 2008 crisis It has been tremendous. It all started in November 2008, when the US Federal Reserve (Fed) introduced quantitative easing. Since then, central banks around the world have launched a number of quantitative easing policies of various sizes (QE2, QE3 …), applied to a wide variety of financial assets such as government bonds, corporate bonds and even stocks.

Without the monetary support offered by central banks, no one knows how the crises of 2008 or 2011 would have evolved. It is true that quantitative easing has many flaws, but it has also allowed some developed countries to run fiscal deficits without fear of rising long-term interest rates.

It has long been clear that monetary policy has done its best. There will be no more large-scale purchases that make a significant difference. The European Central Bank (ECB) has been saying this for years and, more recently, so has the Fed.

Now it’s time for fiscal intervention. Actually, it already was before the Covid-19 crisis, but now it is becoming more evident.

In the next few years, central banks are likely to keep their policies lax and governments to increase their fiscal deficits. Before the Covid-19 crisis, governments were somewhat reluctant to run very high fiscal deficits, for fear of inflation or the possible inability to pay your debt.

Those reasons no longer seem to be valid, since inflation has been below target in recent years and central banks have adjusted their bond purchase programs to accommodate new bond issues. And most importantly: in today’s environment, it would be political suicide for any party to promise a reduction in fiscal spending.

Unemployment is very high and rising, service companies continue to be negatively affected by the pandemic, and uncertainty remains very high. This is not the time to cut tax spending, the population would not understand it and it could end up causing a social problem, which would be very difficult to handle in the current situation.

For now, nobody knows to what extent can we limit fiscal stimuli. Until we have the answer, flexible fiscal policy will continue.

***François Rimeu is a Senior Economist at La Française AM.