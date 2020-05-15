Although the Celta de Vigo squad returned to training at its facilities after serving the quarantine due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Mexican defender Néstor Araujo admitted a certain rarity because he worked alone.

The jalisciense complies with the work imposed by the technical director Óscar García and his coaching staff but due to sanitary measures he has to do it well apart from his colleagues.

However, the defender was happy because in the end it is not the same to exercise at home than on the field, with the ball as the protagonist.

“A little strange because you are practically only working on your own, but I think it will go well for the resumption of the season,” said the Mexican.

In words for the Vigo club official channel, the Cruz Azul youth squad added: “It is not the same to be at home doing work there, than to touch the ball, put your shoes on again, so I am happy.”

He stressed that as a footballer “since childhood he is what you most appreciate is the ball”, for which he stressed the importance of returning to training for the final part of the 2019-2020 season of the Spanish League.

“It is good that we are back on the field and from afar but you are seeing the teammates again,” said Néstor Araujo, who is celebrating his second season in Iberian football.

