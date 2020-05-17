When a few million questions about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, where they were living, were resolved a few days ago, ‘Daily Mail’ was generating another: who are their neighbors? Well, to both we have found an answer. And it is logical, if we consider that the owner of the mansion where they are staying is Tyler Perry, one of the most powerful African American figures in the entertainment industry in the United States, who also has a more than notable real estate empire, as a result of his success as a director, producer and actor in film, television and theater, who, incidentally, has already announced that he plans to resume work next July with the series ‘The Oval’ and ‘Sistas’, whose jobs he would travel on his private plane from Atlanta, where he has his studies, to New York and Los Angeles.

It is not surprising that a tycoon of these characteristics has available in Los Angeles the mansion in which the Sussex, valued at 18 million dollars, with a land of nine hectares, which facilitates the privacy of the marriage, eight rooms and twelve bathrooms, in Beverly Ridge Estates, one of the areas with the most stars in Hollywood per square meter. Therefore, it has not been difficult to make, through the aerial view, a layout of the nearest mansions (that is, given the size of the plots on which they are built). And the names we have discovered are no surprise either.

Elton John and David Furnish. .

For Meghan and Harry, their most valuable neighbors in every way are Elton John and David Furnish, with whom they spent their summer holidays at their summer residence on the French Riviera, where they arrived in the private plane of the British star, who, after the enormous criticism that it caused, came out to stand up for them. Not in vain did she make a commitment to protect the two children of her great friend Lady Di, at whose funeral she performed the emblematic ‘Candle in the wind’. Although there is no confirmation in this regard, marriage is believed to have been crucial in helping them start their new lives in the mecca of cinema.

Another very important neighbor is the American tennis player Serena Williams, who lives a little more than a kilometer and a half (we insist, it is not a long distance if we consider the size of the properties) with her husband, Alexis Ohanian, and her daughter Olympia. His property is more modest than Tyler Perry’s, is valued at nearly $ 7 million and has five rooms. As is known, the sister of Venus Williams was crucial to the preparation of Archie’s controversial baby shower that they celebrated in New York and that generated so much controversy.

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis. .

Very close to where the Sussex live is also Hidden Valley, a residential area where stars like Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis live, with their two children, Wyatt and Dimitri, aged five and three, respectively, who, according to the local press could be Archie’s perfect playmates, who is only a year old later.

British singer Adele, who settled there in 2013, has lived in the same area since 2013, and her neighbors Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom also move in the same circles as the Sussex. In fact, they attended the wedding of Eugenia de York and Jack brooksbank, and that of the designer Misha Nonoo, Meghan’s great friend. And Jennifer Lawrence also lives in the environment, who they say that Prince Harry asked for a date in his day, but she would have rejected him. Now they are both happily married.

