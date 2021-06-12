From a yacht Anastasia Kvitko captivates in a swimsuit! | Instagram

While enjoying the weather the model Russian-born Anastasia Kvitko was out on a yacht while wearing a flirty white bathing suit.

Recently Anastasiya Kvitko He delighted us with this impressive swimsuit, some of his followers were delighted with the image.

More than anything from the perspective of it, since it made her charms look even bigger, because the photographer apparently captured her beauty from the floor.

The swimsuit that the beautiful Russian celebrity was wearing as already mentioned was white, it had some thin strips that crossed her waist, however, what attracted the most attention is that its huge charms they peeked out from under him.

Although he recently shared this photo on his Instagram feed a day before, he shared it in his stories, asking his fans if he should share it, apparently he got several “yes” and therefore decided to publish it.

The beautiful Anastasia kvitko It is characterized by having an exquisite figure, not for nothing some Internet users decided to call it “The Russian Kim Kardashian“Although the comparisons do not like much as he admitted in an interview, they have helped him increase his popularity.