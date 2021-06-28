from a startup with a head to a successful sale

It is the second sale of a Spanish startup so far this month. And both for more than 100 million euros. Holded’s cloud management platform is now joined by Deporvillage. The e-commerce of sports products that has managed to stand up to Amazon or Decathlon now passes into the hands of a British company.

For almost 140 million euros, JD Sports and Sprinter take control of the Catalan startup. JD Sports and Sprinter has been, however, the winner of a long list of bidders according to La Información. Several funds and companies have applied to buy Deporvillage’s business.

The operation applies to 80% of the company’s shares. This gives an outlet to the funds of the Deporvillage foundation, and its financing rounds, which had entered the capital of the same. Cabiedes, Mediaset –in their traditional capital agreement for advertising– and Samaipata closed an exit in style in a positive year for entrepreneurship in Spain. The founders of the company, Xavier Pladellorens and Ángel Corcuera, will remain as directors within it.

Now, the operation is awaiting the Portuguese competition authority. Once closed, the interest of the British parent company is to make the company the first in the Iberian Peninsula.

Deporvillage: a story with a head

Deporvillage entered 117.8 million euros in 2020, with a profit of 7.7 million. Figures that have positioned the company among the leaders in the online sports sales market. First focused on few disciplines, later ambitioning the multisport sector. Also as one of the great successes of the Spanish entrepreneurial scene.

Founded in 2010, Deporvillage has been one of those examples of a startup with a head that has sensibly run its course over the years. Created by Xavier Pladellorens and Ángel Corcuera, these entrepreneurs started without much ambition by creating the skeleton of e-commerce in their spare time. And with 100,000 initial own investment. They also did not want to leave their work at eDreams and Masats. It was, first and foremost, what paid the bills at home.

They generated more than 50,000 euros a month in purchases at a time that was already beginning to understand what an economic crisis was

They were born in 2010, when Amazon had not yet opened in Spain – we would have to wait a year for that. Although they did talk about buying online, it was still seen as that madness that came from the United States. All this, in addition to composing the foundations of a sector that still had a lot to say, left one thing in evidence: the income of his company did not give much.

We had to wait until 2011 – just one year later – for both entrepreneurs to leave everything for the company. They generated more than 50,000 euros a month in purchases at a time when I was beginning to understand what an economic crisis was. It was very good data that served to win one of the first Seedrocket entrepreneurship campuses and a financing round of 350,000 euros of the time. The biggest investment of the moment entered the capital of the Deporvillage: Fodor, Monleon, Cabiedes, Arrola … No one was indifferent to the Catalan sports marketplace.

The rounds are important, but more so is the work of the company

The funding round was just the beginning. With a measured eye not to spend more than necessary, Deporvillage also had to resort to bank loans in order to maintain your business. Still, the company was doing well and heading into its second round of funding. Already in the senior league, the startup achieved 7 million euros in 2015. Samaipata, Mediaset and Félix Ruiz among many others entered the business that still had in mind to compete against an Amazon that was stronger every day. Why were they still strong despite Bezos’s success? Loyalty and specialization would be two of the main elements for the growth of Deporvillage after so many years. It was his letter of introduction to an Amazon devoid of all humanity.

For 2018, Deporvillage achieved profitability with a turnover of 44.8 million euros

For 2018, Deporvillage lograb profitability with a turnover of 44.8 million euros. A milestone for the sector and fulfilling one of its business sense objectives. If something has been clear in the company, it is that the business figures and the thoughtful ideas were above the entrepreneurial trends that had been prevailing in the startup scene.

Since then, the company has grown in employees and geographies. With the web in several languages, the marketplace sells in almost 200 countries. And 2020, in addition to the health crisis due to the coronavirus, has been a good year for them. As for most of the marketplace actually. The outbreak of home delivery and sports equipment has been decisive to put on the table a purchase that was resonating for a long time.

