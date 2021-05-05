From a movie: Hispanic officer was wounded and got up to shoot down a murderer of police officers



Adrián de la Garza.

Photo: Las Cruces Police Department / Courtesy

Three months from terrible murder of officer Darian Jarrott at the hands of the Hispanic drug trafficker Omar Félix Cueva, they released new images of the shocking moment in which the police Adrián de la Garza He was shot, got up, and took down the shooter.

The officer of New Mexico made a maneuver to stop Félix Cueva, who murdered Jarrott that same day.

The video released a few days ago shows De la Garza getting out of his vehicle and being shot in the chest, with the high-powered weapons that the criminal possessed. Despite the terribleness of the event and with the adrenaline pumping, he got up, ran to meet the subject and finished him off with a volley of his weapon.

“Are you okay?”, his companions asked De la Garza when they picked him up and gave him first aid. The officer was taken to the hospital, but fortunately his life was never in danger.

Before the tense denouement, Felix Cueva had murdered Jarrot in cold blood. Around noon on February 4 at milepost 101 of I-10, near Akela, New Mexico, the ill-fated officer stopped the suspect’s white Chevrolet. The reason given by the uniformed man was that the vehicle had tinted windows.

As seen in part of the terrible video circulating, Jarrott talks quietly with Félix Cueva. According to the records, Hispanic He agreed to have a firearm in his possession.

The officer asked the driver to get out of the car, without expecting that he would open fire with the high-powered weapon. According to ABC, in other images not released to the public, it is observed that Félix Cueva gives him “The coup de grace”.

Federal and state authorities were investigating Félix Cueva for a drug trafficking case. In fact, It is estimated that the murderer was traveling to carry out an organized crime deal at the time he was arrested by Jarrot.

The forces of order persecuted Félix Cueva to catch up with him and shoot him down in the Las Cruces area. 30 miles from where the officer’s murder took place, the police officers confronted Félix Cueva, who resisted and once his car was immobilized, he shot another officer, injuring one more, without endangering his life.

Photo: DOJ

The aggressor had a long criminal record in California, where he had been arrested for attempted distribution of methamphetamine and other illicit substances.