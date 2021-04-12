From 2020 to 2021: Internet traffic soars | News | Connectivity

Infographic of internet traffic growth from 2020 to 2021.

With the increase in many digital activities due to lockdowns and restrictions caused by the coronavirus, Internet traffic has exploded in the last year. A growth that, as the cloud provider explains Stackscale, has been remarkable all over the world. Teleworking, streaming, video calls or online shopping are some of the activities that have grown the most and that have influenced such growth

Electronic commerce has increased considerably as a result of a change in consumer buying habits. Likewise, during the pandemic teleworking in the EU has reached over 30%, according to the Eurofound report (2020). This acceleration of the digital economy has also increased the demand for cloud solutions, connectivity services or virtual private networks, among other solutions. This is how he explains it David Carrero Fernández-Baillo, co-founder of Stackscale: “Since the beginning of the crisis, we have seen our Internet traffic increase by more than 50%. This growth acceleration has prompted us to anticipate some improvements at the infrastructure and network level to expand our global network capacity, in view of the forecast that the volume of traffic and the demand for cloud services and connectivity will continue to increase. As well as to strengthen our network of data centers in Madrid and Amsterdam “.

The acceleration of the digital economy is reflected in the graphs of the Internet exchange points (IXP) of all the world. Traffic exchange points, such as ESpanix in Spain, have doubled their Internet traffic between March 2020 and March 2021. In the case of ESpanix, it has gone from an average of about 350 Gb / s to about 700 Gb / s. Statistics from other large European IXPs, such as AMS-IX in the Netherlands or DE-CIX in GermanyThey also show remarkable growth; as shown in the Stackscale infographic.

In general, Internet traffic has grown throughout the European Union, according to data from the report of the directory of neutral points of Packet Clearing House. Among the countries that have experienced the highest growth are Luxembourg (+239%), Latvia (+150%), Lithuania (+85%), Finland (+51%) and Spain (+41%). Likewise, this increase is even more marked worldwide, with Egypt (+12,000,000%), Zimbabwe (+543%) and Chile (+537%) in the lead.