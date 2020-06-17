Froilán is back in Madrid. After passing the confinement in a Marbella estate toAccompanied by friends, the young man has returned to normal. Infanta Elena’s son had not appeared in public since last January – when we last saw him, at the funeral of his aunt Doña Pilar de Borbón, shortly before starting an internship in London – but now he reappears, and does it in very good company.

It seems that the son of Jaime de Marichalar He is making up for lost time after this long absence and is fully enjoying the return to ‘normality’ after the health crisis. On this occasion, Froilán has enjoyed an intimate dinner with an attractive young woman and another couple.

Relaxed and smiling -until he noticed the presence of our cameras- the eldest nephew of King Felipe VI shared confidences with his companion, an unknown but spectacular young man with whom he seems to be very well attuned.

Infanta Elena’s son showed, in his first appearance after his breakup with influencer Mar Torres, his kindest and most sympathetic side with the press.

In one of the most complicated moments for his grandfather, don Juan Carlos, due to the investigation into his alleged parallel businesses, the young man confirmed that the King emeritus is « very well ». After raising all the alarms when seeing the monarch at the gates of the Quirón Clinic, Froilán assured that his grandfather is in perfect condition and that it was a routine check-up.

– Chance: Hi Felipe, good night. First of all, how is your grandfather?

Froilán: It’s very good, very good, thank you very much.

– CH: How have you been in confinement?

– Froilán: Everything is fine.

– CH: Back home with your mother.

Froilán: Yes, yes.

– CH: We see you very well, happy.

Froilán: Thank you.

– CH: Wanting to start this new life, new situation?

Froilán: Yes, yes.

– CH: Taking advantage, going out at night, you have to support the locals …

Froilán: Of course I do.

At the moment, the nephew of King Felipe VI avoids talking about his new companion.