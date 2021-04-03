Froilán and Victoria Federica skip the Madrid perimeter fence to spend Holy Week in Marbella

The children of the Infanta Elena, Froilán and Victoria Federica, have once again been at the center of the controversy by skip the perimeter fence valid in the Community of Madrid to enjoy your Easter holidays in Marbella.

According to Vanitatis, the nephew of King Felipe VI has been seen walking like another tourist along the boardwalk Marbella.

In that same area is the restaurant Twins, where Froilán has come together with his friends to taste the Malaga cuisine of fish and shellfish, a specialty of that place.

To her sister, Victoria Federica, She has also been seen walking quietly through Marbella with her partner, the DJ Jorge Barcenas, which this weekend performs at one of the city’s trendy venues, Tonteo.

In the latter case, mobility beyond the autonomous community would be allowed, since it would be a displacement made by work reasons.

Nevertheless, it is unknown which is the reason why Victoria Federica, Froilán and the rest of their friends have decided to leave their places of residence behind and skip the perimeter closure imposed on the communities of the Peninsula as a measure to contain the expansion of the pandemic in Spain.