Fritz, slightly favorite against Bedene according to bookmakers

04/08/2021 at 8:44 PM CEST

The American tennis player Taylor fritz, is favorite for the match in which he will face the Slovenian Aljaz Bedene. Both are in the ATP tournament quarter-finals in Cagliari (Italy) in a confrontation that promises to be very close.

Bless He has already shown this season that the clay is giving him good results, with two victories in this tournament. He got a long-suffering first victory against Zappieri to three sets (1-6 / 7-5 / 7-6), but the next round was much more placid for the Slovenian, who was able to get rid of Gerasimov in two sets (5-6 / 6-7).

Now Bedene must measure himself at Fritz, which comes from winning with solvency in the round of 16 before Andrej Martin (2-6 / 6-7). In addition, with Evans’ fall to Musetti, Fritz is now among the top favorites to win the Cagliari tournament.

Faced with the opportunity to enter the semifinals, the bookmakers favor the American. Although it is a more relaxed tennis player on the hard court, Taylor Fritz is slightly favored at 1.72, compared to 2.10 for Aljaz Bedene’s win.

Still, Fritz’s strong performances in previous tournaments, where he reached the semifinals in Doha and the knockout stages in Miami, may have led to an increase in the odds. Adding to this the good level that Bedene is showing during the tournament, the possibilities for both sides are widely distributed.