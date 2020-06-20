Wi-Fi repeaters are a good option to extend the range of our Wi-Fi connection, since they are easy to use and inexpensive. High-performance PLCs, such as AVM’s FRITZ! Powerline 1260E, are, on the contrary, the best option when we want to extend the scope of our Internet connection overcoming various obstacles and slopes, and enjoy both a wired and wireless extension.

Imagine the situation. You want to extend the reach of your Internet connection in a two-story house and get him to a room on the top floor. This room is very far from the router, and there are quite a few obstacles along the way, which would reduce the efficiency of a repeater more than considerably.

Well, with the AVM FRITZ! Powerline 1260E you could solve that situation in a simple and effortless way. This device works in a very simple way, just place the first adapter in a socket, and the second adapter in the room where we want to extend our Internet connection, without further ado. We can link it to our router both wired and wirelessly, and in the second device we also have both options.

This represents an important advantage, since if we want to connect, for example, a PC, a smart TV or a console wired We can do it, and we will not lose the plug that we have used, since the FRITZ! Powerline 1260E has an additional plug outlet with interference filter in the first device.

FRITZ! Powerline 1260E Specifications

PLC with integrated plug and interference filter.

It uses the three conductors of the electrical circuit, so that two emitters and receivers exchange data respectively simultaneously. This improves transmission speed by up to 78%.

Up to 1,266 Mbps Dual band speed: 866 Mbps in the 5 GHz band (Wi-Fi 5) and 400 Mbps in the 2.4 GHz band (Wi-Fi 4).

Supports Wi-Fi Mesh.

Easy to link to the router thanks to WPS technology. We can also link it by cable.

128-bit AES encryption for total security.

Connection Gigabit LAN integrated.

Full integration with AVM’s ecosystem of FRITZ! Apps and with other devices and routers from the German company.

Advanced functions with the FRITZ! Powerline program for Windows 10, 8, 7, Vista and XP.

Quality of Service, which prioritizes the transmission of data to achieve an optimal user experience.

2 × 2 MIMO technology for greater range.

The AVM FRITZ! Powerline 1260E is an excellent choice for solve those problems of reach of our Internet connection that seemed impossible to us, and if we have a FRITZ! Box even better, since as we have indicated the integration with said router, and with the FRITZ! OS operating system, it is taken care of to the millimeter. It is available on Amazon.