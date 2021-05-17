Fritz Keller, the president of the German Football Association, resigns

05/17/2021 at 7:49 PM CEST

Daniel Guillen

The President of the German Football Association (DFB), Fritz keller, has resigned after compare Vice President Rainer Koch to Rolf Freisler, a Nazi judge, during a meeting in the dome: “I personally take responsibility for the departure of the tone at the meeting of the leadership on April 23 “.

The german who took the reins of the organization in 2019, has declared that his departure is a great opportunity for the DFB: “The DFB has to change. It has to regain its credibility, trust in its integrity and its strength.”.

Fritz Keller has officially resigned as president of the DFB. pic.twitter.com/euwhkSU5kZ – German National Team (@DFB_Team_ES) May 17, 2021

The already former president aimed first create an organization chart that would unify all levels of the federation: professionals, amateurs and youth and for this it had the unanimity in the September 2019 elections.

Eyes on the Euro and the future

The German soccer team faces the European Championship with the obligation to meet expectations after failing in the 2018 World Cup with an unexpected elimination in the group stage. Those from Löw seek to redeem themselves from their last performance in a major tournament and will seek their fourth European trophy, after conquering it in 1972, 1980 and 1996.

One of the pending tasks of the Mannschaft is to look to the future. The current coach will leave the bench once Germany’s participation in the Eurocup ends and Hansi Flick, current Bayern coach, is the main candidate to start a new stage.