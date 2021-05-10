Fritz, Djokovic’s first rival in Rome

Serbian Novak Djokovic, number 1 in the world, will debut at the 1000 Masters in Rome against the American Taylor fritz, number 31, who won this Monday for 6-3 and 6-2 to british Daniel evans, number 26.

Fritz, semi-finalist this year at the Cagliari tournament, it took an hour and 18 minutes to eliminate Evans, which this year was able to eliminate Djokovic at the Monte Carlo Masters 1,000.

After the solid performance of this Monday, Fritz will be measured with Djokovic in the second round, in the match that will mark the Serbian’s debut in this edition of the Foro Italico, a tournament that he won five times and of which he is the current champion.

Djokovic He won the three previous matches with Fritz, two on clay, in Monte Carlo and Madrid 2019, and one this season, at the Australian Open in five sets.