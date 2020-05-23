The 93 years just past of Cruz Azul they have been full of successes and achievements; However, they also carry with them an unmatched litter of footballers who have given more pain than glory in the institution. That is why we introduce you the club’s 10 worst signings in recent years.

Carlos Lizarazo and Carlos Peña They top this unfortunate list. The offensive winger arrived in 2015 and left Mexico without a single minute of play in the club. For its part, the Mexican containment could never reach the level it achieved with the ‘Green Bellies’.

Aníbal Zurdo and Maranhao fully enter the 10 worst team signings. The attacker led one of the club’s worst offensive lists in the recent past; meanwhile, the Brazilian is remembered more for the unproductive feints he obtained that for his positive interference on the field of play.

Nicolás Bertolo and Roque Santa Cruz They are among the most remembered not for their little interference in the club, but for the huge poster with which they arrived. Both footballers had interesting passages, but they did not achieve what was expected since the beginning.

Maximiliano Bianccuchi and Alejandro Faurlín They were two more Argentines who passed with pain and without glory in the light blue box. Biancucchi came like him Messi’s “cousin” that it would end the club’s negative streak; however, their productivity in the field was really irregular.

Roberto Ovelar and Edcarlos Conçeiçao Top this list of the 10 worst signings of Blue Cross. The striker spent only six months at the club and had no positive impact on him at all. ConçeiçaoFor its part, it is remembered more for their failures than for their successes in the celestial defensive zone.