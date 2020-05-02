The most toxic thread of Las Lavanderas returned to Twitter (Photo: File)

Confidants, friends and in the end, enemies, Karla Panini and Karla Luna they were a very famous comic duo in Mexico better known as “Las Lavanderas”. The project made up of both comedians saw the light in Monterrey, Nuevo León on a local television show called “The club”; where they demanded Karla Luna to make a comedy, because otherwise she could not appear on that set of recordings.

One day, Karla Luna found an apron and a wig and put them on, just like Karla Panini, the idea of ​​being “The Laundresses” arising from both, so Luna posted a tweet in which he announced the formation of the project, who among other activities, did theater, comedy and circus.

Time after “The Sheep “Nava invited them to his program “War of jokes“, Because the Karlas stood out for being great and great improvisers, based on the gossip that haunted the corridors or what is better known in Mexico as” radio hall “. It was “El Borrego” with whom Luna stated that she and Panini learned even more about comedy., because he emphasized to them that in this there should be an auction, as well as a psychology of the character (if it was someone single, married, widowed), lessons from which the comedians absorbed as much as they could, using the repetitions of phrases to stay in the memory of the public.

For Luna, “El Borrego Nava” was his great teacher and mentor, although the bases of his characters were based on his childhood memories in which he kept memories of programs in which the conductor Paco Stanley and the comedian Mario Bezares participated, where they were seen doing “El Gallinazo”, a dance that was part of their jokes, as well as a couple of characters in which both represented “laundresses”, years later being inspiration for the Karlas.

The adaptation of “Las Lavanderas”, starring Panini and Luna, used the spark that both had on stage. However, over the years, the “Las Lavanderas” duo was wearing away, not for lack of success, but for time, as Luna gave birth to one of her daughters and, upon returning to the set, no longer They wanted to give her the same roles, although she had other projects. Hence the television station for which the one who worked moved her to a program called “Royal People”, in which the driver Fernando Lozano he started a project titled “Bizarre voices“Where you suggested Luna to come to the set as “Las Lavanderas” just for a day, to get the show out.

In one of those presentations, Luna had heard a funny song on the radio that spoke of “pips, peanuts and chocolates”. Very quickly, he wrote it down and read it later in the show. Not knowing that would happen, he fascinated the public, so he stayed throughout the contest and that’s where invited Karla Panini to make him second, because Luna could not go to it for a week. Then people asked that both of them go out and it was there that both began to become famous.

By then, there were no “Las Lavanderas” and Luna invited Panini to the contest in which she had started telling jokesThose who were not included in “The Club”, because in that program they only put together the “carver gossip” show, while the contest was all about making jokes.

Karla Luna as a creative mind was a hit, as well as a great boost not only for “Las Lavanderas” but for its own trajectory and incidence in the comic environment through its occurrences, ingenuity and intelligence. However, in the end Luna ended her relationship with her then husband Américo Garza, who a year later married who she supposed to be Luna’s best friend, Panini.

