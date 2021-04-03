‘Friends’ would be about to start filming its special for HBO Max

Although according to Lisa Kudrow herself, Phoebe in the series, the special reunion of ‘Friends’ has already recorded some scenes, this nostalgic HBO Max proposal has yet to get a chance to get fully into flour. Kudrow commented that this meeting “has different facets, we have already shot some parts. I did a pre-recording so we are definitely going to do it because we already shot something“, in an attempt to reassure the eager fans who have seen things get complicated by the pandemic.

Now THR assures that the continuation of that filming, this time to get fully into it, would take place next week, starting this Monday, April 5 with the development of the review of one of the television proposals that has most marked the history of the small screen. Of course Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer and Kudrow herself will be in charge of guiding us through the journey that this retrospective proposes to the famous sitcom, one of the most seductive bets of HBO Max.

A premiere date has not yet been set for said special, but It will likely arrive almost a year after the planned debut, which was initially marked on May 27, 2020., as a luxury candy to accompany the launch of the aforementioned streaming platform. The meeting was planned to celebrate that HBO Max became the exclusive house of ‘Friends’, but the plans were truncated. Then filming, initially scheduled for March 2020, had to be delayed several times as a result of the health crisis caused by the coronavirus.

Always mythical

Before gaining weight in the collective imagination with the help of time, ‘Friends’ already managed to be mythical in its day. To prove the success of that double episode that accompanied the Super Bowl in 1996, a year in which the NBC chain decided to bet on its most popular sitcom to contribute its grain of sand in the face of one of the most important events from the point of view of the advertising revenue of the chains.

So those 2×12 / 13 featured Julia Roberts, Brooke Shields, Jean-Claude Van Damme, Chris Isaak, Fred Willard and Dan Castellaneta, a whole repertoire of guest stars that had to guarantee the success of the play. And boy did they. And it is that that special was a great success, becoming the most watched and the most applauded program launched after the Super Bowl.