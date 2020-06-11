Friends with benefits: how to take advantage of this relationship without falling in love | Pexels

Friends with benefits: how to take advantage of this relationship. Having friends with benefits can be a lot of fun as long as both parties know what the rules are. It is not about being afraid of falling in love but about enjoying your intimate relations carefree and clear-minded.

Know what you want

Before starting such a relationship you must be very honest with you, know what you are looking for and why, you do not have to be attached to stereotypes or it is wrong to change your mind if things do not turn out the way you want, nor do you let seeing couples everywhere make you not enjoy your privacy for rushing into something more serious.

Clear rules long friendships

It is very important that they establish the rules of the game and make them very clear, the point of the friends with benefits is not go through the problems that exist in relationships and enjoying intimate relationships, so saying what you expect and what you are looking for is the best thing before you start.

It’s okay not to want a relationship

Enjoy your intimate life There is nothing wrong with whomever you like, nor does it mean that later on you cannot look for something serious, however it is important to keep in mind that just as you do not want something formal, the other person does not either, so do not enter.

You don’t have to be accountable

Being with someone you only have intimate relations It is not having a formal relationship, so you do not have to give explanations of anything, but do not expect to receive them either, the point is that you have a good time and do not worry about sending messages every so often.

Be yourself, it’s pure intimacy

You should always be yourself, in that there is no doubt, but with someone with whom you do not have a formal reaction you do not have to pretend anything else, openly talk to him about what you like and don’t like doing in bed For you to have a much better time, there is nothing to be ashamed of.

