‘Friends’ turns 25 and nostalgic have at their disposal countless products to remember one series that marked an era. The ‘Friends’ merchandising it is coming out! You remember, right? It was 1994, September 22, when the first chapter of Friends aired in the US with a audience success in crescendo that led its actors to continue shooting it until 2004.

The series narrated the labor and love affairs of a group of friends, made up of both boys and girls, in the NY from the 90s. A sofa in a cafe? That extravagance was first seen on ‘Friends’. A series scratched out today of displaying a repertoire of situations politically incorrect, but that continues to brim with freshness, a sense of humor and, above all, friendship.

For this reason, who did not see it in its day in Channel +, which broadcast it openly so that any viewer was fond of this healthy laugh, has ended up going to other media to binge on chapters

Not surprisingly, in the United States, it was the second most viewed series of Netflix in 2018 after ‘The Office’, according to Nielsen data published in The Wall Street Journal.

Therefore, ‘Friends’ turns 25 in top shape, as it continues to have a pull, even among the youngest who are now point to the series, and, above all, the forty-somethings who enjoyed it from the first to the last one that was broadcast in the summer 2004.

‘Friends’ frame for the door peephole

Frame of the peephole from the Friends series, do you remember him?

Do you remember the the door’s peephole of the Rachel and Monica’s house? It was not just any peephole as it was surrounded by a particular yellow frame by which the amusing couple of friends scrutinized the arrival of possible visits and even their neighbors.

Surely you thought he was high of originality and you loved it. In that case, it is time that 25 years later you satisfy the craving, because at home it is very likely that you have a somewhat bland and life-saving peephole, right?

You can try this perfect replica of the peephole of the series’ Friends‘which, in addition, is of great quality since it is ceramic and has been made of artisan way.

Doormat

Doormat to remind you of your series every time you go home

Central Perk. Yes, that’s what the coffee shop where the six friends met to drink coffee and have a funny gathering. Therefore, this doormat is another of the Friends products that should not be missing in your life as an addict to this series. Without a doubt, you will enter your house with a very good vibe. It is made of a synthetic material and it is a official authorized product of the series. Of course, it is very resistant, quality and great for Rainy days.

Buy the Friends doormat:

Friends backpack

Friends black backpack, with her everywhere

This friends backpack It will serve to shout to the four winds that this series has marked a before and after in your life. Sports the iconic Friends logo, in addition to incorporating a central perk keychain on the zipper. It has a main compartment, a front pocket and some tpadded adjustable wraps for your comfort.

Without a doubt, if you are looking for a ‘Friends’ series backpack‘You’ve probably just found the best candidate for the job.

Shirt

Iconic ‘Friends’ series t-shirt

Wear a t-shirt of your favorite series It is a classic and with Friends it will be no less. You can give yourself the pleasure of taking it wherever you go with this white color model in which all the “friends” appear tasting a rich moment of friendship. Both for him and for her since he is a Unisex t-shirt model.

Thermal mug

Friends thermal mug of coffee, with you everywhere

If you are looking more products from the Friends series, here we have the perfect cup so that, in addition to satisfying your passion for the series, you eco friendly. Yes, because with this cup you can order your coffee in this thermal mug that keeps you warm.

Sweatshirt

‘Friends’ sweatshirt, choose your color

Of course, when winter is coming, we want to continue wearing the ‘Friends’ products‘in our clothing. Nothing happens. We have this sweatshirt on different colors and sizes to meet our expectations. Made with a cotton blend and adjustable drawstring.

Mobile case

‘Friends’ mobile phone case for big fans

If you want dress up your mobile with your products Favorite TV show, here you have this case for your device with which you can show off your passion for friends. It is beautiful and practical and with it you can save your iPhone 7 or your iPhone 8 of possible blows.

Cap

Cap from ‘Friends’, a cool one for sunny days

Other product of ‘Friends‘that can not miss in eThe wardrobe of the unconditional It is this cap that, in addition, will put you away from the sun. A great baseball cap that sports the series logo on the front and that you will wear even on rainy days (it is so cool).

Bag

‘Friends’ cotton bag, with you at the end of the world

Make your purchases from stylish and ecological way with this cotton bag printed with the names of all the protagonists of the series: Rachel, Ross, Chandler, Monica, Phoebe and Joey. Made in ethically produced cotton because your passion for Friends and sustainability are not at odds, right?

Cups

Cup to toast the health of ‘Friends’

And yes, a cup for breakfast to the rhythm of “I’ll be there for you…” of the header song. Also, don’t fear put it in the dishwasher, Well, this ceramic mug has a high quality printing and very durable that you can wash as many times as you want and, of course, use it in the microwave.

* All purchase prices included in this article are updated as of 10-25-2019.