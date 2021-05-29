‘Friends’: The reunion premiere has lived up to ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ on HBO Max

That the ‘Friends’ reunion was one of the most anticipated events of the year, we could imagine, but the success of its premiere on HBO Max has exceeded all expectations. As reported by Variety, an estimated 29% of American households watched ‘Friends: The Reunion’ on the same May 27, a release worthy of any superhero movie.

In fact, the platform premiere of DC’s ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ reached 32% of US households and was precisely the most watched title that day of all content streaming services in the country, while that ‘Mortal Kombat’ only managed to attract 16% of houses. The data has been provided by TVision, a television analysis provider, and according to their measurements, the audience for the ‘Friends’ special was 55.4% women and more than half of the total viewers were between 35 and 54 years. It is at least curious and endearing that a series that stopped airing in 2004 arouses practically the same interest as the great Hollywood blockbusters of the moment.

The ‘Friends’ reunion was produced by WarnerMedia after many delays due to COVID-19 and runs for almost two hours (103 minutes). In it Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer return to Stage 24 where the original series was filmed and also has appearances by Lady Gaga, Tom Selleck, Reese Witherspoon or Justin Bieber. Currently on Rotten Tomatoes it has an audience score of 83% and 68% from the specialized press. You can read our review here and in Spain you can on HBO (unlike in China which has been censored for being too pro LGTBIQ +).

Other great premieres

We have talked about how ‘Friends’ compared to other great releases on its own platform, HBO Max, but to get a little perspective we can analyze it along with other of the most relevant releases of the year. For example Marvel’s ‘Scarlet Witch and Vision’ came out with two episodes on Disney + on January 15 and reached 34% of streaming households, While Hulu with the third season of ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ only reached 8% this past April 28. And HBO’s ‘Mare of Easttown’ may seem like an overwhelming success if you look at Twitter, but the data suggests that it only conquered 1% of the North American public.