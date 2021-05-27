Friends: the Reunion, Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer admit they loved each other off the TV set



Friends: The Reunion, Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer revealed that they were in love outside of the television set.

Photo: Kevin Winter. / Getty Images

Finally “Friends: The Reunion“It became a reality for all the fans of the series, just the presenter James Corden interviewed the cast and among many questions the one of whether it was they had fallen in love with each other sometime. That was when Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer they revealed to have loved off set.

“Umm, well intentioned David,” Jennifer said and pointed to the actor who replied, “Yes, the first season, We… I, i had a crush from Jen ”. Immediately, the actress added: “It was reciprocated.” To which David said on the subject: “… At some point the two we were strongly in love with each other, but we let it go because one of us was always in a relationship and we never crossed that line. We respect that … “

Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry Y Matt LeBlanc, who played Rachel, Ross, Monica, Phoebe, Chandler Y Joey, who remained in the group as the most representative characters in the history of television series, hope to once again captivate the public with this “meeting”.

When giving the news about falling in love, Mathew leblanc He was surprised, but then said it was a joke. While Jennifer said that at some point she spoke with David about how ironic that their first kiss was given to him on television and pointed out the emblematic Central Perk coffee shop: “In the end we were able to channel all our adoration and love into Ross and Rachel“.

Precisely “Ross and Rachel” they spent many chapters finishing and coming back. For its part, Courtney cox She said that she remembered that scene perfectly and that she even saw it days ago and couldn’t hold back her tears: “The tension, it was just palpable, it was just perfect. I’m really glad it didn’t happen in real life because, I don’t know, well, they would have been great actors, but man, that was something. ” Your partner and best friend today, Jennifer Aniston He added: “Yes, we really weren’t great actors,” hinting that everyone realized that David and Jen loved each other off set.

David said that sometimes during breaks they hug each other and wondered if the others were realizing that they were in love with each other. But both Perry and Cox said, “We knew for sure.”

Both actors concluded that, despite feeling that great love, they were always aware that it was not the right thing to do out of respect for their partners at that time. There is no doubt that the friendship between the group of actors is as intact as the first day and that makes the children happy. “Friends” fans.