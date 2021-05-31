Friends: the Reunion is almost as successful as Wonder Woman 1984

May 27 was a really exciting day for fans of one of the most famous sitcoms of all time. Through HBO Max and other streaming platforms the special Friends: The Reunion – 76% was broadcast, a unique chapter in which we meet again with the actors of the series reliving unique moments or telling anecdotes about the filming. New information holds that the success of The Reunion is so large that its numbers are almost as close to those of Wonder Woman 1984 – 76%, the DCEU movie that despite mixed reviews managed to impress the studio with its good reception in numbers.

Friends: The Reunion brings back Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer and Matthew Perry for a spectacular reunion 17 years after its completion. The mythical series was created by Marta Kauffman and David Crane, began its broadcasts in 1994 and it was until 2004 that it accompanied us on television as one of the most watched series. The legacy of Friends It is impressive and, despite the passage of the years, it is still able to find new fans in recent generations, including them among the millions that were already there before.

According to Comicbook, 29% of US households with streaming services watched Friends: The Reunion during the first 24 hours; This is impressive because 32% of streaming houses in that country saw Wonder Woman 1984 in the same period of time, making it clear that the success of the Friends special is definitive and as spectacular as expected; But maybe the progress of the weeks will make it something even grander, after all, it’s only been three days.

The TVision platform points out that Friends: The Reunion reached 13% more households than Mortal Kombat – 74%, the Warner movie that was released in theaters and streamed simultaneously and that achieved good reviews among fans of the video game. WandaVision is worth mentioning – 95%, Disney Plus series that was seen by 34% of American households during its first 24 hours, so Friends: The Reunion it is not so far from it with its 29%; it is obvious that the public in the north country still has a very special place in their hearts for the famous friends of New York.

Friends: The Reunion is full of incredible moments that fans loved because they remember all the good that the series delivered to the public during its ten years of broadcast. Conversations on intimate topics between protagonists was one of the strengths, but also other hilarious ones such as Lady Gaga’s performance with “Smelly Cat”, the popular Phoebe song that was often the subject of ridicule and laughter among those who listened to it. Of course, the interpreter of “Chromatica” agreed to participate in special since Phoebe is her favorite character and she thinks that Lisa kudrow she was always the real one in the cast.

Although we won’t have another season of FriendsAs many fans have requested, the special on HBO Max has been a delight for fans of the series. This chapter is the official reunion after so many years and it has been an achievement for Warner Bros. The actors showed that the television program is still a fundamental part of their lives and they shared a bit of themselves not only with their colleagues, also with the viewers.

