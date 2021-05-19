Friends: The Reunion | First trailer previews the emotional reunion of the cast

Prepare the tissues, the special Friends: The Reunion It will give the fans of the show everything they ask for. The first trailer for the final episode is here. Although it had been confirmed that it would not be another episode, now we can see a little of the activities that the actors of the popular show did to celebrate the work that changed their lives and everything seems in tone with how fun and familiar the show was.

The Friends: The Reunion trailer shows the original six actors, Jennifer Aniston, Matt LeBlanc, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer on the set of the series. We see them wander through the most well-known rooms of their characters’ apartments and even play trivia about the episodes of the series. We can also hear their reflections on the time they spent working together on the iconic Friends – 90%.

The special was filmed during the pandemic and before seeing it, during a presentation of Warner Media programming, actors Schwimmer and LeBlanc presented the material from a distance, not without first regretting not being able to do it live. The preview has not spoiled all the surprises, as it is known that a number of celebrities will appear in it, possibly to talk about how much they love the show and the cameos or participation they had in it.

As you surely remember, Friends is one of the most popular sitcoms of all time. The series, created by Marta Kauffman Y David crane, ran for ten years and ran for the same number of seasons between the mid-1990s and the mid-2000s. So successful was it that the leads went on to earn a million dollars per episode in the show’s final years.

For years, fans have asked for a reunion or continuation of the series. Although Joey, the goofy character of LeBlanc had a spin-off, the other actors always refused to return although there were never problems between them and they remained friends. They just wanted to leave behind the typecasting they fell into because of the show. A couple of members were seldom seen together and never all at once.

Everything changed a couple of years ago when it was announced that HBO Max was preparing a meeting with all the cast members. The pandemic put a couple of delays in the production of the special, but, as we now know, things have been arranged better to have them ready in time for the first anniversary of the streaming service and the excitement of the public for it has not diminished.

Friends: The Reunion will have its premiere in HBO Max this May 27. It has not been clarified if the special will arrive, through another means of the AT&T conglomerate, to Latin America on that same date or if we will have to wait here until the arrival of the platform in June to see it officially. Either way, be aware of any news about the reunion, because we are weeks away from the service debuting in our region and surely you will not want to waste the anticipation for it.

