Friends: The Reunion | First trailer previews the emotional reunion of the cast – Tomatazos

Prepare the tissues, the special Friends: The Reunion It will give the fans of the show everything they ask for. The first trailer for the final episode is here. Although it had been confirmed that it would not be another episode, now we can see a little of the activities that the actors of the popular show did to celebrate the work that changed their lives and everything seems in tone with how fun and familiar the show was.

The Friends: The Reunion trailer shows the original six actors, Jennifer Aniston, Matt LeBlanc, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer on the set of the series. We see them wander through the most well-known rooms of their characters’ apartments and even play trivia about the episodes of the series. We can also hear their reflections on the time they spent working together on the iconic Friends – 90%.

The special was filmed during the pandemic and before seeing it, during a presentation of Warner Media programming, actors Schwimmer and LeBlanc presented the material from a distance, not without first regretting not being able to do it live. The preview has not spoiled all the surprises, as it is known that a number of celebrities will appear in it, possibly to talk about how much they love the show and the cameos or participation they had in it.

