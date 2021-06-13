Friends: the Reunion breaks UK audience record – Tomatazos

One of the most popular sitcoms over the years, which has also managed to stay current after 27 years of its premiere, is Friends. One of the reasons why this series is still in the public mind is that it brings to the table problems or situations that still concern today’s youth, raising questions about being independent, starting a working life or taking the next step in A relationship.

The development of each of the characters set a significant guideline when it comes to modern comedy. Indirectly, it continues with the family formula, however, it does so from the perspective of a group of friends, or as it is colloquially called, “the family that one chooses”. The series created by Marta Kauffman and David Crane ran for 10 years, from 1994 to 2004, and featured cameos from the most popular actors of the moment such as Robin Williams, Brad Pitt, Ben Stiller, and even Gary Oldman.

17 years after the release of their last episode, the leads managed to reunite in a special called Friends: The Reunion – 76%, made exclusively for HBO Max. Although the project had been planned for a couple of years before, situations such as the COVID-19 pandemic caused both production and premiere to be delayed. However, the wait is over and fans got a chance to see their favorite characters together again last month.

Because HBO Max is not yet available worldwide, places like the UK have chosen to broadcast the show at a specific time on Sky and Sky One at 8:00 am and 8:00 pm. reported by Sky News (via .), the special became the most watched show on Sky One, with 5.3 million viewers accumulated between live broadcast, replay, and downloaded versions.

It was even reported to be close to matching Game of Thrones – 98% as the largest and most watched event on Sky for at least the last two years. In the United States, the show was seen in about 29% of households, and on opening day it had just 3% less audience than Wonder Woman 1984 – 76%. It is worth mentioning that the United Kingdom has been one of the places where the original series is most popular, since only its final episode was seen by 8.6 million people at that time.

According to reception studies, the most watched and commented episode throughout his broadcasts was Ross’s wedding, where he says Rachel’s name in his wedding vows. Friends: The Reunion brings back Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox and Jennifer Aniston, with James Corden as host. The program brought the recreation of some scenes, the reading of scripts, as well as the presence of special guests.

One of the most talked about cameos was that of Lady Gaga who appeared alongside Phoebe to perform “Smelly Cat”. In addition, Justin Bieber and Cara Delevingne were part of a peculiar catwalk where they used the most iconic and funny costumes of the series, with the stellar walk of Matt LeBlanc remembering when Joey wore all of Chandler’s clothes.