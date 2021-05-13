Friends: The Reunion, already has a release date on HBO and trailer | Entertainment

A nostalgic gift for fans of one of the most popular series in history. Its protagonists will meet again in a very emotional special program, full of surprises.

Have passed 27 years since the premiere of the mythical series Friends. It is not the best way to start a story like this, because it immediately makes us feel old. Or maybe yes. After all, that’s what it’s about Friends: The Reunion. To remember the old days and reconnect with old friends that you haven’t seen in years.

Friends: The Reunion is a special program that for the first time since the end of the series, in 2004, will reunite all its protagonists. The May 27 on HBO Max. In Spain we still do not have a date.

To celebrate the announcement, HBO has released this teaser, but don’t expect to see much, because they want to save everything for the special:

Luckily, they have revealed some information about what awaits us.

The presence of the six leads: Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer, and Matt LeBlanc.

They will be accompanied by a very long list of famous guests. From fans of the series to personalities who were children or were not even born when Friends was broadcast, between 1994 and 2004, although it has been replaced infinitely many times on a large number of channels.

These are some of the celebrities who will be at the meeting: David Beckham, Justin Bieber, BTS, James Corden, Cindy Crawford, Cara Delevingne, Lady Gaga, Tom Selleck, Malala Yousafzai, James Michael Tyler, Maggie Wheeler, Reese Witherspoon, Elliott Gould, Kit Harington, Larry Hankin, Mindy Kaling, Thomas Lennon, and Christina Pickles.

A good opportunity to remember the most emotional and fun moments of the series… and to see how the protagonists have aged, that this also has its curiosity for many people …

Friends is a comedy series that tells the lives of six friends who live together (at times) and pair up with each other. Hard 10 seasons and it aired between 1994 and 2004. It is considered one of the best series in history. Or at least, one of the most popular.

You can currently see Friends on HBO Spain. You can also keep it forever on Blu-ray and DVD.