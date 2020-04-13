Friends reunion won’t be ready for HBO Max at launch | Instagram

Another bad news due to the current pandemic by the COVID-19 and is that the special episode of the series “Friends” will not be ready for the launch of HBO Max.

Although it was already expected and continues to be eagerly awaited, fans of the series will have to decrease their emotion a bit because it will not come as soon as expected.

Since HBO announced that it had acquired the rights to the series, taking advantage of this scoop the Internet users turned to see the streaming service thanks to Friends.

Production on the special has been delayed by the pandemic of coronavirus that stopped movies and television.

The special, with all the original cast of “Friends”, would be part of the launch in May of the new transmission service HBO Max.

No recording was made before the health crisis hit, the company said on Friday, leaving Friends fans heartbroken as the wait will have to be further postponed.

“Friends”, Emmy winner, who finished her 10-season career in 2004, turned Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer on known names.

The plans require that the special, called “celebration of the beloved show”, is filmed on the same soundstage of Burbank, California, where the series was recorded.

The phenomenon of Friends became a trend while it was on the air but at the end of its seasons it continued to appear on television increasing the number of admirers who gladly saw the adventures of friends who used to meet in the café of Central Perk.

Friends continues to be one of the favorite series of viewers and Internet users and now the news that they will return to make a special for him. streaming service one of the competitions of the Netflix giant.

