The coronavirus crisis around the world has hit the entertainment world significantly, as the premieres of several films had to be postponed and the recording of many productions was suspended. However, according to actor Matt LeBlanc, the ‘Friends’ reunion was filmed and it is not ruled out that it may be seen by fans to make the confinement more enjoyable.

Matt LeBlanc interpetrated Joey Tribbiani, which allowed him to be part of ‘Friends’, the most popular sitcom in history with Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer.

In addition, after the broadcast of ‘Friends’ between 2004 and 2006, LeBlanc starred in the only spin off that took place on the series: ‘Joey’.

A few weeks ago, the stars of ‘Friends’ confirmed their participation in a one-hour special that would premiere on HBO Max; the specialized press reported that each of the actors and producers would receive between 2.5 and 3 million dollars for their work.

In an interview for The Kelly Clarkson Show, LeBlanc said the episode was already recorded: “The six of us got together and talked about old times.

The performer also commented that the special has no script, so we could expect a conversation between those involved, rather than an acted plot.

But it’s not all good news…

A previous statement could ruin plans to see the Friends reunion, as on March 26, during Jimmy Kimmel Live’s broadcast, actress Courteney Cox, who is also known for her role in the film series ‘Scream’, said the recording would take place that week.

The combination of both testimonies leads one to believe that it was the post-production that was affected by the health emergency.

But hope is the last thing to die.

HBO Max, WarnerMedia’s new streaming service, will have exclusive rights to broadcast ‘Friends’, one of its toughest weapons in the streaming war, in which the rival to be beaten is Netflix.

HBO Max and the Friends reunion were expected to be launched in May.