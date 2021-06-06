‘Friends’ reunion: Lisa Kudrow gives details of the ‘Smelly Cat’ moment that almost makes her cry

The reunion of ‘Friends’ is making us reach levels of nostalgia that are difficult to beat. Since the premiere of this HBO Max special that brings together Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Matthew Perry and Matt LeBlanc taking up the roles that launched them to fame in the hands of one of the most epic series from the history of television, we have not been able to stop connecting with those friends who starred in so many moments in the 90s.

Many turns or hilarious scenes remain etched in the collective serial memory, but few like ‘Smelly Cat’, the song composed and performed by Phoebe, a character played by Kudrow, to win over the audience by pulling on adorableness and comedy. Thus the special could not fail to pay tribute to the subject and to do so it has had the pop star Lady Gaga, a singer who, according to Kudrow now, was more than enthusiastic about it. “That really almost makes me cry,” Kudrow said of the moment Gaga thanked her for playing Phoebe. and represent different people on the small screen. “It blew me away, also because it came from her […] because his whole message is that you have to be yourself, that we simply have to be ourselves. It was incredible”.

The return of ‘Smelly Cat’

Kudrow, during her recent appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show (collected by Entertainment Weekly), also wanted to tell what it was like to perform the famous song again. “I was really nervous when I heard they wanted to take it back, and when i started to prepare i realized i had to learn ‘smelly cat’ again. I tuned my guitar and found out that I don’t know the chords, “Kudrow admitted.” But all the chords were out there! ‘”He laughs.” So thank you world, for posting the chords. “” I learned them again. and my throat closed … I was so scared! I couldn’t sing!“, concludes Kudrow remembering that pressure to retake the most mythical role of his career, in a meeting that can be seen on HBO Spain.