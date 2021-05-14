Friends released the reunion teaser and release date!

After so much waiting, finally HBO Max released the first teaser of the reunion of Friends and also the launch date of the special.

Friends fans have been wanting to know or see details of the long-awaited reunion for months. Finally, after so many pleas, HBO Max decided to release the first teaser for the special. And that’s not all! He also shared the release date, which is not as far off as it was expected to be. In this way, the six most famous friends of sitcoms return on May 27.

HBO Max surprised with the announcement through a teaser in which the sextet is seen on the way to filming. “The only one where they will be together,” reads the graph as the sitcom’s signature song (“I’ll be there for you” by The Rembrandts) plays in the background in a slower and more emotional tempo. This special will of course feature the entire Friends band: Matthew Perry, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer and Matt LeBlanc. However, it became known who the special guests will be.

Big surprises

The Friends special will feature great celebrities: former soccer player David Beckham, Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai, singer Justin Bieber, Korean band BTS, Lady Gaga and Game of Thrones actor Kit Harington. Of course there will also be some recurring performers from the series like Elliott Gould and Christina Pickles (Mom and Dad Geller), Tom Selleck (Monica’s boyfriend), Larry Hankin (the irritating downstairs neighbor), James Michael Tyler (Gunther of the Central Perk), Reese Witherspoon (Rachel’s sister) and Maggie Wheeler (Janice “Oh my god”).

The Friends special was filmed in April at the emblematic Warner Bros. Stage 24, where most of the episodes of the series aired between 1994 and 2004 had been made. Although the format of the special is a Top Secret, it was leaked that the celebration did not it had a script.