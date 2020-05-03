One of the issues that still remains inexplicably controversial for some video game companies – apart from the pressure of prejudice of the respective societies in which they live immersed – is the recognition of equality in every human relationship regardless of the sex of the parties involved. ; something especially problematic in those simulation games, where the protagonist is allowed to establish affective relationships with other npcs, but depending on the title, two characters of the same sex are still not allowed to formalize a relationship of the same type as two of different sex. , or simply they are given different nomenclature despite being two exactly the same sentimental situations. In this regard, it must be recognized that independent developers have been the first standard bearers of equality without hesitation, giving the opportunity to freely choose sex in a non-binary way and distinguish it from personal treatment, apart from giving full visibility to same-sex relationships, and luckily this is helping third parties and other renowned companies to take note – slowly, yes – of the need to share that desired equality and diversity through video games, as an example that we hope will continue to spread. more in reality. The case is that, in line with the above considerations, XSEED Games has announced a small big change, particularly in the denominations for the West of the same-sex relationships in his latest social simulator Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town, going from calling himself “Best Friends” – that as hateful as the bloody euphemism dragged on for decades to make narrow-minded and comfortable with their deeply rooted prejudices comfortable – to can be called “Marriage” just like the other guy’s relationships.

