Do you feel like a nostalgic trip? So you should know that Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town, the remake of Harvest Moon: Friends of Mineral Town for GameBoy Advance already has a release date.

At the PC Gaming Show 2020, it was announced that Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town will premiere on July 14 on PC. Please note that this release will be available through Steam, Valve’s game store.

Along with this news, XSEED Games released a new preview of Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town. In it, the company showed us the graphic aspect of this remake, as well as some of the features it will have.

You can check the trailer below:

What do you think about the video? Will you play Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town? Tell us in the comments.

